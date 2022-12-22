Skip to Content
today at 8:20 AM
Frigid temperatures temporarily closes COVID-19 testing site at Colorado Springs Event Center parking lot

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The community-based COVID-19 testing site at the Colorado Springs Event Center parking lot will be closed on Thursday due to frigid temperatures moving across Southern Colorado, Public Health announced on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 testing site at the Colorado Springs Event Center parking lot at 3960 Palmer Park Blvd. is scheduled to close all day on Thursday, Dec. 22. According to Public Health, the testing site will reopen from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23.

Hours of operation during the holidays:

  • Scheduled to close at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24; remain closed on Sunday, Dec. 25
  • Closed on Sunday, Jan. 1

You can learn more about community-based testing sites here.

