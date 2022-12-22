Former Denver Bronco running back Ronnie Hillman dies after battle with cancer

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Ronnie Hillman, former running back for the Denver Broncos, died after a battle with a rare form of cancer. He was 31.

According to our Denver news partners, Hillman had been in hospice in the Atlanta area. His family announced his death on Instagram Wednesday.

9News reports he was part of the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 team. He was just 20 when he was drafted in the third round out of San Diego State in 2012.

He's the second offensive starter from the Broncos' 2013 and 2015 Super Bowl teams who's died in the past 12 months. Former Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas passed away at the age of 33 on Dec. 9, 2021.