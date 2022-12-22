Comfort Dental to offer free care to community members on Dec. 23

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Comfort Dental is offering free care to community members on Friday, Dec. 23, the company announced Thursday. The company said it's part of the annual Comfort Dental Care Day.

Only 130 Comfort Dental offices in 10 states will be offering free care to the community, including offices in Colorado, the company said. This may be the only time community members will have access to free dental care throughout the year.

Comfort Dental has provided almost $25 million in services since its care day's inception. Last year, more than 2,000 patients were served by Comfort Dental, and donated $1.4 million in services nationally.

The company said Comfort Dental Care Day serves all ages and patients on a first-come, first-served basis. Patients are encouraged to contact their local office in advance to verify hours and services.

"We provide free dental care to help people. If someone has a bad tooth, hopefully we can make them feel better,” said Comfort Dental founder Dr. Rick Kusher, D.D.S. “For some people, including kids, Comfort Dental Care Day may be the only time they see a dentist all year. We're dentists, so we give away dental services for the holidays."

Click here to find participating Comfort Dental offices.