City buses pick up people fighting the cold to take them to warming shelters overnight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the City of Colorado Springs, the Pikes Peak Office of Emergency Management requested Mountain Metropolitan Transit buses to pick up people fighting the cold to take them to a warming shelter overnight.

“The temperatures with this storm have dropped to dangerous, life-threatening levels and Mountain Metropolitan Transit is proud to help our community stay safe”, said Lan Rao, Acting Transit Manager. “We are operating at full service during the storm and will be available to assist with rides again after normal service hours if requested by the PPOEM.”

The city said Mountain Metropolitan Transit and Metro Mobility ADA paratransit service provides a fixed route for those wanting to get around Colorado Springs and the Pike Peak region.

Mountain Metropolitan Transit also provides the following services:

Metro Rides’ ridesharing

Vanpool

Bicycling programs

