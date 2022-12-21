Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued for Pueblo County due to critical fire weather conditions

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that a Red Flag Warning has been issued for the county due to critical fire weather conditions.

The sheriff's office issued the warning due to expected strong winds, low humidity, and warm temperatures in the area.

PSCO said the warning will go into effect on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to PSCO, the county is expecting 15 to 25 mph winds.

PSCO said burning is prohibited on Wednesday.

