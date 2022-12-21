Pueblo County detectives recover large amount of drugs during search of fugitive’s vehicle

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County detectives recently arrested a man on a federal warrant and discovered thousands of dollars in cash and fentanyl pills on his person.

41-year-old Richard Herrera of Pueblo was arrested last weekend on the federal warrant after he was spotted by detectives. After the detectives found fentanyl on his person, they called in a K9 who made a positive hit for drugs on Herrera's car.

Detectives had to obtain a search warrant to search the vehicle and have now released what they found inside it.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), detectives found 550 fentanyl pills, 25 grams of heroin, a half-pound of methamphetamine, 32 grams of cocaine, 15 suboxone strips, and 113 grams of marijuana in Herrera's car.

Herrera is now facing additional charges related to the drugs recovered from his vehicle.