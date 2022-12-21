Police’s Homeless Outreach Team begins cold weather patrols Wednesday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A specialized police unit will once again do what it does during periods of extreme cold and snowy weather, and hope that people experiencing homelessness will heed the message to go to an indoor shelter instead of staying outside.

Members of the police department's Homeless Outreach Team planned to start Wednesday afternoon, checking on the welfare of people occupying illegal homeless camps and other gathering places.

The HOT primarily targets a stretch of Fountain Creek from Cimarron Street to South Nevada Avenue; that area is popular for the homeless because it is close to the Springs Rescue Mission -- where food, beds and other services are available.

Even on the coldest winter nights, the Mission rarely fills to capacity because it has 450 beds after a recent expansion, and has room for more people to spend the night if, needed.

However, HOT Sgt. Olav Chaney said that few homeless campers are willing to go to a shelter, even to escape dangerously cold weather.

"We're concerned with this cold weather coming in because we're seeing a lot of new homeless people who have come here from other states," he explained. "Many of them are escaping arrest warrants they have from other states, and much of the existing population is addicted to drugs or alcohol. We tell them that this is their opportunity to grab their things, go to the shelter and start getting help and treatment."

Chaney said that many homeless people prefer to survive on their own.

"They don't like having to abide by the shelter's rules," he said.

Although shelter residents normally have to leave sleeping areas for the day to allow for cleaning, the Mission -- and a family shelter managed by the Salvation Army -- take extra measures during extreme cold temperatures by offering indoor activities or making other buildings available for daytime uses.

Chaney said that his team likely will work late into the evening to check on the welfare of homeless people outdoors -- during which temperatures are predicted to fall near zero.