Make sure to winterize your vehicle before arctic cold front hits Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As Coloradans brace themselves for tumbling temperatures, many are also preparing for holiday travel. The Colorado State Patrol is reminding drivers of the importance of winterizing their vehicles.

Here are a few things to keep in mind ahead of the cold, winter blast:

  • Check your routes for any road closures or weather impacts.
  • Bring an emergency kit in case you get stranded on your drive.
  • Fill up your gas tank or charge up your vehicle before your commute.
  • Inspect all tires for tread depth and tire pressure.
  • Refill vehicle fluids, including a "winter" windshield wiper fluid with a deicer.
  • If you get stranded, the state patrol said to stay inside your vehicle and use bright markers on any antennas or windows so you can be seen.
  • Sit in your vehicle and allow it to warm up before driving off.
