Make sure to winterize your vehicle before arctic cold front hits Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As Coloradans brace themselves for tumbling temperatures, many are also preparing for holiday travel. The Colorado State Patrol is reminding drivers of the importance of winterizing their vehicles.
Here are a few things to keep in mind ahead of the cold, winter blast:
- Check your routes for any road closures or weather impacts.
- Bring an emergency kit in case you get stranded on your drive.
- Fill up your gas tank or charge up your vehicle before your commute.
- Inspect all tires for tread depth and tire pressure.
- Refill vehicle fluids, including a "winter" windshield wiper fluid with a deicer.
- If you get stranded, the state patrol said to stay inside your vehicle and use bright markers on any antennas or windows so you can be seen.
- Sit in your vehicle and allow it to warm up before driving off.