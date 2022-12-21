Skip to Content
Huerfano County emergency shelters on standby for expected winter storm

Huerfano County

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- As of Wednesday afternoon, Huerfano County officials have placed an emergency shelter in the area on standby for the upcoming storm.

According to a press release, the Huerfano County Community Center is on standby for the upcoming extreme weather expected Wednesday night through Friday.

County officials said the shelter will open if one of three triggers occurs:

  • Trigger 1: Power outage
  • Trigger 2: Highway closures
  • Trigger 3: Any requests made to the dispatch center from an emergency official

At this time, county officials said food or volunteer donations cannot be accepted due to liability purposes.

For information on other warming shelters across Southern Colorado, click here.

