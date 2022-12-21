Holiday hours for administrative, elected offices, and agencies in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the City of Colorado Springs, several administrative and elected offices and agencies have changed their operating hours or will be closed during the holidays.

The following administrative and elected offices and agencies will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2:

Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit

City Administration Building

City Clerk

Deerfield, Hillside, Meadows Park, and Westside Community Centers

Municipal Court

Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site

Sales Tax Office

Sports Office and Therapeutic Recreation Program at Memorial Park

Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center

Many Colorado Springs entities will remain open during Christmas Eve, Christmas, and New Year's Day, however, some will have limited operating hours:

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum: Closed on Saturday, Dec. 24

Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain: Open on Saturday, Dec. 24, and Sunday, Jan. 1; weather permitting, from 9 a.m. and last entry at 3 p.m. Call 719-385-7325 to get the most updated weather conditions. Closed on Sunday, Dec. 25.

Evergreen and Fairview cemeteries offices: Closed but gates will be open to visitors.

Sertich Ice Center: Open for public skating from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. No public skating times available on Saturday, Dec. 31 and Sunday, Jan. 1.

Skate in the Park at Acacia Park presented by Academy Bank: Walk-up tickets are available, you can view operating hours and pricing information here., open from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, and Saturday, Dec. 31., closed on Sunday, Dec. 25, open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1.

Patty Jewett and Valley Hi municipal golf courses: Open at 9 a.m. with last hole tee time at 10 a.m., last 9-hole tee time at noon on Saturday, Dec. 24, and Saturday, Dec. 31, closed on Sunday, Dec. 25, open at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 (weather pending).

Patty Jewett Bar & Grill: Open 8 a.m. to noon, closed on Sunday, Dec. 25, and open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.

Valley Hi Grill Pub: Open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, closed on Sunday, Dec. 25, and open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.

According to the city, a fireworks show is scheduled from the summit of Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain presented by the Pikes Peak AdAmAn Club at midnight on Sunday, Jan. 1. Five shells are expected to be fired to honor the original members known as the "Frozen Five" at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.

You can learn more about the fireworks show here.