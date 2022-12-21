Fremont County Sheriff’s Office investigating structure fire and double homicide

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) is investigating a structure fire and double homicide that all occurred in Howard, Colorado.

Howard is a census-designated place along Highway 50, between Canon City and Salida.

According to the FCSO, deputies were dispatched to a structure fire in the 3800 block of CR 4 at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. While canvassing the neighborhood as part of the fire investigation, a deputy found a home in the 4000 block of CR 4 with an open door.

The FCSO said the deputy could see a person lying down on the floor of the home with obvious injuries. The deputy entered the home and determined the person was dead. A second body with signs of trauma was also located inside the residence. Both deaths are currently under investigation.

In a press release about this incident, the FCSO said there does not appear to be any danger to the community at this time.