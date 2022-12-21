Skip to Content
Fire forces brief evacuation of Teller County subdivision

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Teller County Sheriff's Office announced a brief evacuation order for a subdivision due to a wildland fire.

The sheriff's office announced the evacuation order at 12:28 p.m. The TCSO said the fire is burning near 360 Beaver Pond.

Everyone in the area was ordered to evacuate immediately. The sheriff's office said the nearest intersection to the fire is Beaver Pond Rd. and Pikes Peak Dr.

At 12:47 p.m., the TCSO told KRDO the fire was under control and the evacuation had been lifted.

According to the sheriff's office, a resident in the area threw coal outside the window. That still-burning coal was picked up by the wind, quickly spreading into a small wildland fire.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office is asking people to please be mindful of throwing out coal or doing anything else that could trigger a series of unfortunate events.

