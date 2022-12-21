Don’t forget to have a plan for your furry companions in the event of an emergency
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department wants to remind pet owners that they should have a plan for their furry companions in the event of an emergency.
When you're not home when a disaster strikes, crews said you should know what you're going to do with your pets to get them to a safe place.
WILDFIRE WEDNESDAY🔥— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 21, 2022
Our furry friends are also part of the family, so we need a plan for them in emergencies. If you are not home when disaster strikes, know what you're going to do to get your furry friends to a safe place.#WildfireWednesday #COSReady #COSWildfireReady pic.twitter.com/5eAFQAspH3