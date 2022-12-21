Skip to Content
CSPD to go on accident alert status until Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) will be on Accident Alert Status from 9 p.m. Wednesday night until 6 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.

CSPD said they are going on Accident Alert due to the unprecedented cold temperatures that are forecasted for Wednesday night through Friday.

During accident alert status, if there is no injury requiring medical treatment, no DUI/drug use is suspected, and everyone is present & able to exchange info, police ask that you do not call to request an officer, but rather report the accident online and call for your own tow.

To make an accident report online, visit https://coloradosprings.gov/police-department/page/report-minor-traffic-accident

The Colorado Springs Police Department wants to remind everyone that the extreme cold can cause icy road conditions, and road conditions can deteriorate quickly.

  • Stay home and only go out if necessary
  • Reduce your speed
  • Increase your following distance
  • Know your brakes
  • Accelerate and decelerate slowly
  • Be sure your tires are properly inflated
  • Fill your gas tank

