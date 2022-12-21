Colorado Springs woman found in stolen truck with stolen Christmas presents, fentanyl, and methamphetamine

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are working to save Christmas for some residents in the Pikes Peak area after arresting a woman caught with drugs and stolen presents.

Wednesday, officers contacted a stolen Red Toyota Tundra in the 5700 block of N. Carefree Circle at 8:20 a.m. The Colorado Springs Police Department identified the driver as 34-year-old Tiffany Nelson.

According to CSPD, Nelson had fentanyl and methamphetamine with her. After searching the truck, police also found stolen mail and Christmas packages.

Now, officers are working to return the stolen gifts and packages to their rightful owners before Christmas.