Rocky Ford man found guilty, sentenced to life for 2015 homicide

Edward Lawrence Aragon
OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An Otero County jury has found a Rocky Ford man guilty in the 2015 homicide of Amanda Velasquez Ybarra.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), 41-year-old Edward Lawrence Aragon was found guilty of first-degree murder on December 10, 2022. He has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

According to the CBI, Rocky Ford police officers found Ybarra dead inside a home on S. 8th St. on July 24, 2015. Investigators determined Ybarra and Aragon were in a relationship and lived together at the time of the homicide.

