Provider registration now open for universal preschool in Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Polis administration and the Colorado Department of Early Childhood recently opened the registration process for providers to participate in universal preschool in Colorado.

A release from the Governor's Office described universal preschool in Colorado as a "state-funded high-quality, voluntary mixed delivery preschool program available to every Colorado child in the year before they are eligible to enter kindergarten."

According to the Governor's Office, universal preschool launches in the fall of 2023, and all providers who are licensed to support preschool-aged children are able to participate. The family enrollment process launches on Jan. 17, 2023.

To begin the registration process, providers should contact their Local Coordinating Organization (LCO). Once registered, providers can build out their profiles to advertise their services to their communities.

You can learn more about the Colorado Department of Early Childhood at cdec.colorado.gov.