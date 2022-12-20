Multiple crews respond to house fire in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday evening, the Fountain Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire burning off Jimmy Camp Rd.

When first responders arrived in the 700 block of Progress Dr. at 6:47 p.m. the FFD said smoke and flames were seen coming from the back of the single-story house.

Crews managed to get water on the fire by 6:57 p.m.

The FFD said no injuries had been reported.

Crews from Security Fire Department, Stratmoor Hills Fire Department, Hanover Fire Department, and Ft. Carson Fire Department responded to the fire.