More than 160k travelers expected to go through TSA checkpoints at Denver International Airport during holiday period

DENVER (KRDO) -- Denver International Airport is expecting more than 160,000 travelers to go through TSA checkpoints during the busy holiday period.

Between Monday, Dec. 19, and Tuesday, Dec. 27, Denver International Airport is expected to see a 14.5% increase in travelers compared to last year, airports officials said. More than 76,000 travelers alone are predicted to travel on Thursday and Friday.

Last-minute travel reminders when going through Denver International Airport:

Check flight status with your airline for up-to-date delay or cancellation information.

Arrive at least two hours early prior to boarding time.

Denver International Airport has three security checkpoints. South Security is open 24 hours a day. North Security is open from 4 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. and Bridge Security is open from around 4:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Generally, the busiest time to go through the TSA checkpoint is in the morning from around 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

You can view real-time security wait times here.