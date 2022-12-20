Skip to Content
Man taken into custody on warrant for sexual assault on a child by a position of trust in Teller County

Teller County Sheriff's Office

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested from his home after the Teller County Sheriff's Office conducted an arrest warrant and two search warrants Tuesday morning.

According to deputies, Shawn Lance Swisher, 60, was taken into custody without incident on a warrant for sexual assault on a child by a position of trust, a class three felony.

One search warrant was issued for Swisher's home and another for the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses near Woodland Park.

Deputies said Swisher is being held at the Teller County Detention Facility.

This is an ongoing investigation.

