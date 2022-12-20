Man taken into custody after off-duty officer reported disturbance, leading to short pursuit in West Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was taken into custody after an off-duty law enforcement officer reported a disturbance that led to a short pursuit in West Colorado Springs.

Monday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department received a call for a reported disturbance at the intersection of West Monroe Street and Cooper Ave., just before 12:15 p.m.

Police were told by a witness that they saw a man and a woman "physically fighting" in their vehicle. According to the police, the two people left the scene after learning the witness was an off-duty law enforcement officer.

Later that day, the two people involved in the disturbance ran into the witness again.

Police said that after officers were called to the scene, the suspect's vehicle drove off. Once the short pursuit began, officers were able to stop the suspect's vehicle due to the suspect's "reckless driving behavior."

During the investigation, police identified the suspect in the pursuit as Brigham Sheehan.

According to the police, Sheehan has several warrants for his arrest, including a warrant for robbery from a different agency.

Around 2:15 p.m., police received another call for a reported disturbance between Sheehan and the woman that same day.

With the help of CSPD Tactical Enforcement Officers and CSPD K9, officers were able to locate Sheehan in the 600 block of N. 30th St.

Police said Sheehan was taken into custody without further incident.