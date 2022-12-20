Major manufacturing project to be announced Tuesday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the second time in less than a week, local leaders will gather to reveal details about an employer's plan to create jobs in the city.

The Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation issued a release describing an event Tuesday to "announce the largest advanced manufacturing project in Colorado Springs and El Paso County in the last five years."

The Chamber provided no further information, other than to say that the project will provide many new jobs and significantly boost the city's economy; the coming project is expected to be larger than the plan announced Friday for hi-tech company Zivaro to expand and create 300 jobs over the next eight years.

KRDO

The new project announcement is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in downtown Colorado Springs.

Among officials attending the event are Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, Colorado U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, El Paso County Commissioners' chairman Stan VanderWerf, Chamber president and CEP Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, and the CEO and leadership of the company in charge of the project.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 will have a crew at the event and will update this story later on Tuesday.