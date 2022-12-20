Denver Zoo set to close Thursday due to forecasted low temperatures expected across Colorado
DENVER (KRDO) -- The Denver Zoo announced Monday that it will be closed on Thursday for daytime admission and Zoo Lights due to forecasted low temperatures expected across Colorado.
According to zoo officials, guests that purchased tickets for Thursday can reschedule their visit here or contact the zoo's guest care team for assistance.
