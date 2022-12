PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday evening, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced a crash has forced all northbound lanes of I-25 near Wigwam.

According to CDOT, all northbound lanes are closed between Exit 116: County Line Road and Exit 119: Rancho Colorado Blvd. This is just nine miles north of Pueblo West.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story.