Colorado Springs Police investigate suspicious death on southbound I-25 as homicide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a suspicious death on southbound I-25 on Tuesday. The agency said the person's death is being investigated as a homicide.

CSPD responded to the scene around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. Upon investigating, the responding officer discovered an unconscious person inside the vehicle on I-25.

At 7:53 a.m., Colorado Springs Police Department Communications Center reported that all lanes of southbound I-25 were shut down, except for one lane. Delays were heavy as far north as Cimarron St. and as far south as the MLK Bypass.

CSPD said the agency is continuing to investigate the incident.