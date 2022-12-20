Cañon City Police search for suspect reportedly stealing mail from many residents

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Cañon City Police Department, many people have reported their mail being stolen. Now, police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect involved in the thefts.

Tuesday, police advised residents and businesses to check their doorbell video cameras and any other video surveillance to see if there's any suspicious activity at or near mailboxes.

Police said in order to prevent future mail thefts, people should check their mailboxes before it gets dark, consider using locked mailboxes or even have valuable items shipped directly to the door where it can be picked up immediately.

People can also take additional theft-preventable measures when mailing out gift cards. Police said people should write down the gift card number and financial service, this allows detectives to gain access to more information if a gift card gets stolen.