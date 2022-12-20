Skip to Content
today at 8:27 AM
All lanes of southbound I-25 closed due to suspicious death investigation, police say

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, all lanes of southbound I-25 are closed near the South Nevada exit due to a suspicious death investigation, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department Communication Center.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

KRDO News

