All lanes of southbound I-25 closed due to suspicious death investigation, police say
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, all lanes of southbound I-25 are closed near the South Nevada exit due to a suspicious death investigation, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department Communication Center.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
All lanes of S/B I-25 are closed near the S. Nevada exit, except the right most lane, due to a suspicious death investigation. Avoid the area and expect delays. @CSPDPIO— CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) December 20, 2022