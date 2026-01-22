Nominaciones de los premios Oscar 2026: lista completa de categorías
Por Gonzalo Jiménez, CNN en Español
Las nominaciones a la edición 98 de los premios Oscar se anunciaron este jueves en una ceremonia transmitida en vivo y conducida por los actores Danielle Brooks y Lewis Pullman en el Samuel Goldwyn Theater, en Los Ángeles, California.
La película “Sinners”, de Ryan Coogler, impuso un nuevo récord al recibir 16 nominaciones, superando las 14 menciones que alcanzaron las películas “Titanic”, “La La Land” y “All About Eve”.
Los premios Oscar 2026 se entregarán el 15 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood. Conan O’Brien regresa como presentador de la ceremonia.
Este año se anunciaron los nominados a una nueva categoría: mejor reparto. Cada categoría tiene cinco nomnados, a excepción de mejor película que tiene un límite de 10.
A continuación, la lista de nominaciones a los premios Oscar 2026.
- “Bugonia”
- “F1”
- “Frankenstein”
- “Hamnet”
- “Marty Supreme”
- “One Battle After Another”
- “The Secret Agent”
- “Sentimental Value”
- “Sinners”
- “Train Dreams”
- Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”
- Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”
- Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”
- Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value”
- Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”
- Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”
- Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”
- Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”
- Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”
- Emma Stone, “Bugonia”
- Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”
- Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”
- Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”
- Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”
- Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”
- Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners”
- Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”
- Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, “Sentimental Value”
- Amy Madigan, “Weapons”
- Benicio del Toro, “One Battle After Another”
- Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”
- Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”
- Stellan Skarsgard, “Sentimental Value”
- Delroy Lindo, “Sinners”
- “Bugonia”
- “Frankenstein”
- “Hamnet”
- “One Battle After Another”
- “Trains Dreams”
- “Blue Moon”
- “It Was Just and Accident”
- “Marty Supreme”
- “Sentimental Value”
- “Sinners”
- “Arco”
- “Elio”
- “KPop Demon Hunters”
- “Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”
- “Zootopia 2”
- “The Secret Agent” (Brasil)
- “It Was Just an Accident” (Francia)
- “Sentimental Value” (Noruega)
- “Sirat” (España)
- “The Voice of Hind Rajab” (Túnez)
- “Dear Me” from “Diane Warren: Relentless”
- “Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters”
- “I Lied to You” from “Sinners”
- “Sweet Dreams of Joy” from “Viva Verdi”
- “Train Dreams” from “Train Dreams”
- “F1”
- “Marty Supreme”
- “One Battle After Another”
- “Sentimental Value”
- “Sinners”
- “Frankenstein”
- “Marty Supreme”
- “One Battle After Another”
- “Sinners”
- “Train Dreams”
- “Frankenstein”
- “Kokuho”
- “Sinners”
- “The Smashing Machine”
- “The Ugly Stepsister”
- “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
- “Frankenstein”
- “Hamnet”
- “Marty Supreme”
- “Sinners”
- “Hamnet”
- “Marty Supreme”
- “One Battle After Another”
- “The Secret Agent”
- “Sinners”
- “Bugonia”
- “Frankenstein”
- “Hamnet”
- “One Battle After Another”
- “Sinners”
- “Frankenstein”
- “Hamnet”
- “Marty Supreme”
- “One Battle After Another”
- “Sinners”
- “F1”
- “Frankenstein”
- “One Battle After Another”
- “Sinners”
- “Sirat”
- “Avatar: Fire and Ash”
- “F1”
- “Jurassic World Rebirth”
- “The Lost Bus”
- “Sinners”
- “The Alabama Solution”
- “Come See Me in the Good Light”
- “Cutting Through Rocks”
- “Mr. Nobody Against Putin”
- “The Perfect Neighbor”
- “All the Empty Rooms”
- “Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud”
- “Children No More: Were and Are Gone”
- “The Devil Is Busy”
- “Perfectly a Strangeness”
- “Butterfly”
- “Forevergreen”
- “The Girl Who Cried Pearls”
- “Retirement Plan”
- “The Three Sisters”
- “Butcher’s Stain”
- “A Friend of Dorothy”
- “Jane Austen’s Period Drama”
- “The Singers”
- “Two People Exchanging Saliva”
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.