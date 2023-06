Muere el ex primer ministro de Italia Silvio Berlusconi a los 86 años

Forever part of our history, eternally in the hearts and minds of every Rossonero. Il Presidente della nostra storia. Nel cuore, nella memoria, nell’eternità. pic.twitter.com/cyMyctQGAw — AC Milan (@acmilan) June 12, 2023

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.