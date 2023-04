Creen que módulo lunar japonés está perdido después de su histórico intento de alunizaje

We’ve received another incredible photo from the camera onboard our Mission 1 lander! Seen here is the lunar Earthrise during solar eclipse, captured by the lander-mounted camera at an altitude of about 100 km from the lunar surface. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/pNSI4lPnux — ispace (@ispace_inc) April 24, 2023

