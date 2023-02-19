El mexicano Guillermo del Toro gana el premio a mejor película animada en los BAFTA 2023. Mira la lista completa de ganadores

urielblanco

(CNN) — Los Premios BAFTA 2023 se celebraron este domingo en el Royal Festival Hall de Londres, Inglaterra.

La película alemana “All Quiet on the Western Front” fue la gran triunfadora de la noche, con siete premios, entre ellos el de mejor película y mejor director.

“Fuimos bendecidos con tantas nominaciones y ganar esto es simplemente increíble”, dijo el productor Malte Grunert en el escenario.

Por su parte, el cineasta mexicano Guillermo del Toro se llevó a casa uno de los tres BAFTA a los que estaba nominado luego de ganar la categoría de mejor película animada por su versión de “Pinocho”.

De “Laberinto del fauno” a “Pinocho” los grandes triunfos de Guillermo del Toro en Hollywood

“The Banshees of Inisherin” también resultó ganadora en el evento, al alzarse con los premios de actor y actriz de reparto, así como el de mejor guion original, entre otros.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”, una de las favoritas de cara a los Oscar del mes que viene, fue ampliamente desairada este domingo, llevándose solo un premio, a la mejor edición.

La película alemana “All Quiet on the Western Front” encabezaba la lista con 14 nominaciones, seguida de 10 nominaciones cada una para “The Banshees of Inisherin” y “Everything Everywhere All At Once”. “Elvis” completó el grupo de aspirantes con nueve nominaciones a los BAFTA.

A continuación te presentamos la lista completa de nominados, con los ganadores en negrita.

Mejor película

“All Quiet on the Western Front” *GANADORA

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Everything Everywhere All At Once”

“Elvis”

“‘TÁR”

Mejor película británica

“Aftersun”

“The Banshees of Inisherin” *GANADORA

“Brian and Charles”

“Empire of Light”

“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

“Living”

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical”

“See How They Run”

“The Swimmers”

“The Wonder”

Debut destacado de un escritor, director o productor británico

“Aftersun” Charlotte Wells (escritora/directora) *GANADORA

“Blue Jean” Georgia Oakley (escritora/directora), Hélène Sifre (productora)

“Electric Malady” Marie Lidén (directora)

“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” Katy Brand (escritora)

“Rebellion” Elena Sánchez Bellot (directora) Maia Kenworthy (directora)

Película en idioma extranjero

“All Quiet on the Western Front” *GANADORA

“Argentina, 1985”

“Corsage”

“Decision to Leave”

“The Quiet Girl”

Mejor documental

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Fire of Love”

“Moonage Daydream”

“Navalny” *GANADOR

Mejor película animada

“Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro” *GANADORA

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“Turning Red”

Mejor director

Edward Berger, “All Quiet on the Western Front” *GANADOR

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Park Chan-wook, “Decision To Leave”

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Todd Field, “TÁR”

Gina Prince-Bythewood, “The Woman King”

Mejor guion original

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin” *GANADOR

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”

Todd Field, “TÁR”

Ruben Östlund, “Triangle of Sadness”

Mejor guion adaptado

Edward Berger, Ian Stokell y Leslie Patterson, “All Quiet on the Western Front” *GANADOR

Kazuo Ishiguro, “Living”

Colm Bairéad, “The Quiet Girl”

Rebecca Lenkiewicz, “She Said”

Samuel D. Hunter, “The Whale”

Mejor actriz principal

Ana de Armas, “Blonde”

Cate Blanchett, “TÁR” *GANADORA

Viola Davis, “The Woman King”

Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”

Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Mejor actor principal

Austin Butler, “Elvis” *GANADOR

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Daryl McCormack, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”

Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”

Bill Nighy, “Living”

Mejor actriz de reparto

Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Hong Chau, “The Whale”

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin” *GANADORA

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Dolly De Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”

Carey Mulligan, “She Said”

Mejor actor de reparto

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin” *GANADOR

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”

Albrecht Schuch, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Michael Ward, “Empire of Light”

Mejor banda sonora

Volker Bertelmann, “All Quiet on the Western Front” *GANADOR

Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”

Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Son Lux, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Alexandre Desplat, “Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro”

Mejor casting

Lucy Pardee, “Aftersun”

Simon Bär, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian, “Elvis” *GANADOR

Sarah Halley Finn, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Pauline Hansson, “Triangle of Sadness”

Mejor fotografía

James Friend, “All Quiet on the Western Front” *GANADOR

Greig Fraser, “The Batman”

Mandy Walker, “Elvis”

Roger Deakins, “Empire of Light”

Claudio Miranda, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Mejor edición

Sven Budelmann, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Matt Villa, “Elvis”

Paul Rogers, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” *GANADOR

Eddie Hamilton, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Mejor diseño de producción

Christian M. Goldbreck, Ernestine Hipper, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino, “Babylon” *GANADORA

James Chinlund, Lee Sandales, “The Batman”

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn, “Elvis”

Curt Enderle, Guy Davis, “Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro”

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Lisy Christl, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

J.R. Hawbaker and Albert Wolsky, “Amsterdam”

Mary Zophres, “Babylon”

Catherine Martin, “Elvis” *GANADORA

Jenny Beavan, “Mrs Harris Goes To Paris”

Mejor maquillaje y cabello

Heike Merker, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Michael Marino y Zoe Tahir, “The Batman”

Shane Thomas, Louise Coulston, Mark Coulier y Barrie Gower, “Elvis” *GANADORES

Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin, “Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical”

Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot, “The Whale”

Mejor sonido

Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil y Markus Stemler, “All Quiet on the Western Front” *GANADORES

Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers y Gwendoyln Yates Whittle, “Avatar: The Way of Water”

Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson y Wayne Pashley, “Elvis”

Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single y Roland Winke, “TÁR”

Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor y Mark Weingarten, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Mejores efectos visuales especiales

Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller y Frank Petzoid, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri y Eric Saindon, “Avatar: The Way of Water” *GANADORES

Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands y Dominic Tuohy, “The Batman”

Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck y Zak Stoltz, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson y Ryan Tudhope, “Top Gun: Maverick”

Mejor cortometraje animado británico

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” *GANADOR

“Middle Watch”

“Your Mountain is Waiting”

Mejor cortometraje británico

“The Ballad Of Olive Morris”

“Bazigaga”

“Bus Girl”

“A Drifting Up”

“An Irish Goodbye” *GANADOR

Premio EE Rising Star

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Emma Mackey *GANADORA

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim

