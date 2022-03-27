Ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2022: lista de premiados por categoría
(CNN Español) — Los Premios Oscar 2022 otorgarán un total de 23 estatuillas en las diferentes categorías en las que los nominados compiten. Consulta a continuación como queda la lista completa de ganadores y cuáles son las películas que más galardones obtienen en la gran noche de Hollywood.
La lista se actualizará a lo largo de la noche.
Recuento de las películas con más Premios Oscar de 2022
– ‘Dune’: seis premios (mejor edición de sonido, banda sonora, montaje, diseño de producción, fotografía y mejores efectos visuales)
– ‘Belfast’: un premio (mejor guion original)
– ‘CODA’: un premio (mejor actor de reparto)- ‘Cruella’: un premio (mejor diseño de vestuario)
– ‘Drive My Car’: un premio (mejor película internacional)
– ‘Encanto’: un premio (mejor película de animación)
– ‘Los ojos de Tammy Faye’: un premio (mejor maquillaje y peluquería)
– ‘West side story’: un premio (mejor actriz de reparto)
– ‘The Queen of Basketball’: un premio (mejor documental corto)
– ‘The Windshield Wiper’: un premio (mejor cortometraje animado)
– ‘The Long Goodbye’: un premio (mejor cortometraje)
Lista de ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2022
Mejor edición de sonido
-Dune – Ganadora
-Belfast
-No Time To Die
-The Power of the Dog
-West Side Story
Mejor documental corto
– The Queen of Basketball – Ganador
– Audible
-Lead Me Home
-Three Songs for Benazir
-When We Were Bullies
Mejor cortometraje animado
-The Windshield Wiper – Ganador
-Affairs of the Art
-Bestia
-Boxballet
-Robin Robin
Mejor cortometraje
-The Long Goodbye – Ganador
-Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
-The Dress
-On My Mind
-Please Hold
Mejor banda sonora
-Dune – Ganadora
-Don’t Look Up
-Encanto
-Madres Paralelas
-The Power of the Dog
Mejor montaje
-Dune – Ganadora
-Don’t Look Up
-King Richard
-The Power of the Dog
-tick, tick… BOOM!
Mejor diseño de producción
-Dune – Ganadora
-Nightmare Alley
-The Power of the Dog
-The Tragedy of Macbeth
-West Side Story
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
-The Eyes of Tammy Faye – Ganadora
-Coming 2 America
-Cruella
-Dune
-House of Gucci
Mejor actriz de reparto
-Ariana DeBose, West Side Story – Ganadora
-Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
-Judi Dench, Belfast
-Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
-AunJanue Ellis, King Richard
Mejor fotografía
-Dune – Ganadora
-Nightmare Alley
-The Power of the Dog
-The Tragedy of Macbeth
-West Side Story
Mejores efectos visuales
-Dune – Ganadora
-Free Guy
-No Time to Die
-Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
-Spider-Man: No Way Home
Mejor película animada
-Encanto – Ganadora
-Luca
-Flee
-The Mitchells vs. the Machine
-Raya and the Last Dragon
Mejor actor de reparto
-Troy Kotsur, CODA – Ganador
-Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
-Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
-J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
-Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Mejor película internacional
-Drive My Car – Ganadora
-Flee
-The Hand of God
-Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
-The Worst Person in the World
Mejor diseño de vestuario
-Cruella – Ganadora
-Cyrano
-Dune
-Nightmare Alley
-West Side Story
Mejor guion original
-Belfast – Ganadora
-Don’t Look Up
-King Richard
-Licorice Pizza
-The Worst Person in the World
Mejor película
-Belfast
-Coda
-Don’t Look Up
-Drive My Car
-Dune
-King Richard
-Licorice Pizza
-Nightmare Alley
-The Power of the Dog
-West Side Story
Mejor director
-Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
-Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
-Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
-Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
-Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Mejor actriz
-Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
-Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
-Penélope Cruz, Madres Paralelas
-Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
-Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Mejor actor
-Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
-Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
-Andrew Garfield, tick, tick… BOOM!
– Will Smith, King Richard
-Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Mejor guion adaptado
-Coda
-Drive My Car
-Dune
-The Lost Daughter
-The Power of the Dog
Mejor canción original
-“Be Alive”, de King Richard
-“Dos Oruguitas”, de Encanto
-“Down to Joy”, de Belfast
-“No Time to Die”, de No Time to Die
-“Somehow You Do”, de Four Good Days
Mejor largometraje documental
-Ascension
-Attica
-Flee
-Summer of Soul
-Riding with Fire
