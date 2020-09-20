Emmy 2020: estos son los nominados y los ganadores

Noticias

(CNN) — Los premios Primetime Emmy 2020, que honran a lo mejor de la televisión, se entregaron el domingo.

Estos fueron los ganadores.

Actor principal en una miniserie o película para televisión

Jeremy Irons («Watchmen»)

Hugh Jackman («Bad Education»)

Paul Mescal («Normal People»)

Jeremy Pope («Hollywood»)

Mark Ruffalo («I Know This Much Is True») * GANADOR

Actriz principal en una miniserie o película para televisión

Cate Blanchett («Mrs. America»)

Shira Haas («Unorthodox»)

Regina King («Watchmen») * GANADORA

Octavia Spencer («Self Made»)

Kerry Washington («Little Fires Everywhere»)

Actor de reparto en una miniserie o película

Dylan McDermott («Hollywood»)

Jim Parsons («Hollywood»)

Tituss Burgess («Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend»)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II («Watchmen») * GANADOR

Jovan Adepo («Watchmen»)

Louis Gossett Jr. («Watchmen»)

Actriz de reparto en una miniserie o película

Holland Taylor («Hollywood»)

Uzo Aduba («Mrs. America») * GANADORA

Margo Martindale («Mrs. America»)

Tracey Ullman («Mrs. America»)

Toni Collette («Unbelievable»)

Jean Smart («Watchmen»)

Actor principal destacado en una serie de comedia

Anthony Anderson («Black-ish»)

Don Cheadle («Black Monday»)

Ted Danson («The Good Place»)

Michael Douglas («The Kominsky Method»)

Eugene Levy («Schitt’s Creek») * GANADOR

Ramy Youssef («Ramy»)

Actriz principal destacada en una serie de comedia

Christina Applegate («Dead to Me»)

Rachel Brosnahan («The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel»)

Linda Cardellini («Dead to Me»)

Catherine O’Hara («Schitt’s Creek») * GANADORA

Issa Rae («Insecure»)

Tracee Ellis Ross («Black-ish»)

Actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

Andre Braugher («Brooklyn Nine-Nine»)

William Jackson Harper («The Good Place»)

Alan Arkin («The Kominsky Method»)

Sterling K. Brown («The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel»)

Tony Shalhoub («The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel»)

Mahershala Ali («Ramy»)

Kenan Thompson («Saturday Night Live»)

Dan Levy («Schitt ‘s Creek») * GANADOR

Actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

Betty Gilpin («GLOW»)

D’Arcy Carden («The Good Place»)

Yvonne Orji («Insecure»)

Alex Borstein («The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel»)

Marin Hinkle («The Marvelous Mrs . Maisel»)

Kate McKinnon («Saturday Night Live»)

Cecily Strong («Saturday Night Live»)

Annie Murphy («Schitt’s Creek») * GANADORA

Actor principal en una serie dramática

Jason Bateman («Ozark»)

Sterling K. Brown («This Is Us»)

Steve Carell («The Morning Show»)

Brian Cox («Succession»)

Billy Porter («Pose»)

Jeremy Strong («Succession») * GANADOR

Actriz principal en una serie dramática

Jennifer Aniston («The Morning Show»)

Olivia Colman («The Crown»)

Jodie Comer («Killing Eve»)

Laura Linney («Ozark»)

Sandra Oh («Killing Eve»)

Zendaya («Euphoria») * GANADORA

Actor de reparto en una serie dramática

Giancarlo Esposito («Better Call Saul»)

Bradley Whitford («The Handmaid’s Tale»)

Billy Crudup («The Morning Show») * GANADOR

Mark Duplass («The Morning Show»)

Nicholas Braun («Succession»)

Kieran Culkin («Succession»)

Matthew Macfadyen («Succession»)

Jeffrey Wright («Westworld»)

Actriz de reparto en una serie dramática

Laura Dern («Big Little Lies»)

Meryl Streep («Big Little Lies»)

Helena Bonham Carter («The Crown»)

Samira Wiley («The Handmaid’s Tale»)

Fiona Shaw («Killing Eve»)

Julia Garner («Ozark») * GANADORA

Sarah Snook («Succession «)

Thandie Newton (» Westworld «)

Serie de realidad / competencia

«The Masked Singer»

«Nailed It»

«RuPaul’s Drag Race» *GANADOR

«Top Chef»

«The Voice»

Talk Show

«Daily Show with Trevor Noah»

«Full Frontal with Samantha Bee»

«Jimmy Kimmel Live»

«Last Week Tonight with John Oliver» *GANADOR

«Late Show with Stephen Colbert»

Miniserie

«Little Fires Everywhere»

«Mrs. America»

«Unbelievable»

«Unorthodox»

«Watchmen» *GANADOR

Serie de comedia

«Curb Your Enthusiasm»

«Dead to Me»

«The Good Place»

«Insecure»

«The Kominsky Method»

«The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel»

«Schitt’s Creek» *GANADOR

«What We Do in the Shadows»

Serie dramática

«Better Call Saul»

«The Crown»

«The Handmaid’s Tale»

«Killing Eve»

«The Mandalorian»

«Ozark»

«Stranger Things»

«Succession» *GANADOR