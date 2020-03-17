Un actor de “Game of Thrones” dice que dio positivo por COVID-19

Noticias

(CNN) — Un actor de “Game of Thrones” o “Juego de tronos” es la última celebridad en decir que le diagnosticaron el coronavirus.

En una publicación en Instagram el lunes, el actor Kristofer Hivju, que interpretó a Tormund Giantsbane en la serie de HBO, dijo que dio positivo por COVID-19.

Hivju, un actor noruego, dijo que él y su familia se están aislando después de recibir la noticia.

“Estamos bien de salud, solo tengo síntomas leves de un resfriado”, escribió. “Hay personas con mayor riesgo para las que este virus puede ser un diagnóstico devastador, así que les exhorto a todos a que sean extremadamente cuidadosos; lávense las manos, mantengan una distancia de 1,5 metros de los demás, entren en cuarentena; simplemente hagan todo lo que puedan para detener la propagación del virus.

El actor dijo que actualmente se encuentra en Noruega.

“Juntos podemos combatir este virus y evitar una crisis en nuestros hospitales. Por favor, cuídense, mantengan la distancia y ¡manténganse saludables!” agregó.

Además de su papel en “Juego de tronos”, Hivju también apareció en la serie de televisión “Beck” y en la película “The Fate of the Furious”. (CNN, así como HBO, es propiedad de WarnerMedia).

El lunes, el actor Idris Elba también dijo que había dado positivo por coronavirus.