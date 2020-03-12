¿Cuánto tiempo debes lavarte las manos? Hay una canción de cada década que puede ayudar
(CNN) — Los casos de coronavirus aumentan en EE.UU., pero los funcionarios de salud sostienen que una de las mejores maneras de evitar que se propague es lavándote las manos.
Es lo suficientemente simple, ¿verdad? Tal vez no.
Hay una manera adecuada de hacerlo. Y no incluye enjuagarse las manos por un momento y medio, secarse las gotas sobrantes en tus jeans y creer que eso es todo.
Las instrucciones de los CDC dicen que debes enjabonarte las manos durante al menos 20 segundos. Para ayudarte a llevar un registro del tiempo, la agencia sugiere que tararees la canción “Happy Birthday” dos veces.
Pero nadie quiere eso en la cabeza si no es una ocasión especial. Entonces, en su lugar, recopilamos una lista de canciones con una melodía de cada década para ayudarte a cantar mientras eliminas los gérmenes.
Y para estas canciones, no hay necesidad de tararear.
Años 50: ‘Jailhouse Rock’ de Elvis Presley
The warden threw a party in the county jail
The prison band was there and they began to wail
The band was jumpin’ and the joint began to swing
You should’ve heard them knocked-out jailbirds sing
Let’s rock everybody, let’s rock
Everybody in the whole cell block
Was dancin’ to the Jailhouse Rock
Los 60: ‘My Girl’ por The Temptations
I’ve got sunshine on a cloudy day
When it’s cold outside I’ve got the month of May
Well I guess you’d say
What can make me feel this way?
My girl (my girl, my girl)
Talkin’ ’bout my girl (my girl)
Los 70: ‘Dancing Queen’ de ABBA
You are the dancing queen
Young and sweet
Only seventeen
Dancing queen
Feel the beat from the tambourine, oh yeah
You can dance
You can jive
Having the time of your life
Ooh, see that girl
Watch that scene
Digging the dancing queen
Los 80: ‘I love Rock ‘n’ Roll’ de Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
I love rock n’ roll
So put another dime in the jukebox, baby
I love rock n’ roll
So come an’ take your time an’ dance with me
Said “Can I take you home where we can be alone?”
Next we’re movin’ on
He was with me, yeah me
And we’ll be movin’ on
An’ singin’ that same old song
Yeah with me, singin’
I love rock n’ roll
So put another dime in the jukebox, baby
I love rock n’ roll
So come an’ take your time an’ dance with me
Los 90: ‘Say My Name’ de Destiny’s Child
Say my name, say my name
If no one is around you
Say baby I love you
If you ain’t runnin’ game
Say my name, say my name
You actin’ kinda shady
Ain’t callin’ me baby
Why the sudden change
Say my name, say my name
If no one is around you
Say baby I love you
If you ain’t runnin’ game
Say my name, say my name
You actin’ kinda shady
Ain’t callin’ me baby
Why the sudden change
Los años 2000: ‘Ms. Jackson’ por OutKast
I’m sorry, Ms. Jackson, ooh, I am for real
Never meant to make your daughter cry
I apologize a trillion times
I’m sorry, Ms. Jackson, ooh, I am for real
Never meant to make your daughter cry
I apologize a trillion times
The 2010s: ‘Truth Hurts’ por Lizzo
Why men great ’til they gotta be great? (‘Til they gotta be great)
Don’t text me, tell it straight to my face (Tell it straight to my face)
Best friend sat me down in the salon chair (Down in the salon chair)
Shampoo press, get you out of my hair
Fresh photos with the bomb lighting (With the bomb lighting)
New man on the Minnesota Vikings (Minnesota Vikings)
Truth hurts, needed something more exciting (Yee)
Bom bom bi dom bi dum bum bay (Eh, yeah, yeah, yeah)