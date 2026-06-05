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Noticias Locales

Hombre tras las rejas por amenazar a su madre con un cuchillo y lesionarla

KRDO
By
Updated
today at 4:19 PM
Published 4:17 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- Un hombre esta en custodia después de que un tiroteo ocurriera en un complejo de apartamentos en Colorado Springs ocurrió en los apartamentos Mountain Ridge al sur este de la ciudad.

Según la policía todo comenzó luego de que un hombre amenaza a su madre con un cuchillo. Cuando los oficiales llegaron encontraron a la mujer con lesiones menores y la trasladaron a un hospital cercano.

Alexander Ayers de 26 años ahora esta en custodia de los oficiales. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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