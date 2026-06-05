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Noticias Locales

Evacuaciones son eliminadas para la ciudad de Manitou Springs tras el peligroso incendio

KRDO
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Published 4:13 PM

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- Nos vamos a Manitou Springs donde las autoridades han eliminado las ordenes de evacuación para todos aquellos que viven cerca de la calle burns esto luego de que un incendio comenzara alrededor de la avenida Washington y Pinion Lane en la bulevar El Paso.

El Departamento del Alguacil del Condado El Paso anuncio que las evacuaciones fueron eliminadas a las 3:30 de la mañana el viernes personas ahora pueden regresar a sus viviendas.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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