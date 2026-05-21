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Noticias Locales

Las autoridades detienen a dos personas tras un tiroteo en Colorado Springs

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Published 3:11 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- Estamos siguiendo otra investigación que sigue su curso en por un tiroteo que ocurrió en Colorado Springs. Los policías de CSPD dice que recibieron una llamada alrededor de las 9:30 de la noche el miércoles por posible disparos en la calle Cheynne, cuando llegaron a la escena encontraron a un sospechoso que estaba involucrado en el tiroteo con una mascarilla y con otro hombre. 


CSPD declaro que hubo varios disparos pero nadie fue lesionado el caso ahora esta bajo investigación y la identidad de ambos no ha sido publicada. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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