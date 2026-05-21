Skip to Content
Noticias Locales

Fuego Sharpe 100 por ciento contenido

By
New
Published 3:24 PM

COLORADO, (KTLO)-- El fuego Sharpe ha sido contenido tras días de quemadura. Los obreros hicieron un gran progreso en sus esfuerzos para eliminar el fuego que estaba quemando en la frontera de Colorado y Oklahoma. Al momento, tenemos entendido que el siniestro que estaba quemando en nuestro estado esta 100 por ciento contenido.

 El domingo el incendio causo evacuaciones para la ciudad de campo. Un día después el lunes en la noche el Condado Baca elimino las ordenes de evacuaciones. El martes los bomberos mencionaron que 80 por ciento estaba contenido y el miércoles el número incremento a 100 por ciento. 

El incendio quemo más de 16,000 acres en nuestro estado. 

Article Topic Follows: Noticias Locales

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.