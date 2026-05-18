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Noticias Locales

Camioneta causa un gran incendio cerca de una vivienda tras estar bajo llamas

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Published 3:50 PM

CONDADO EL PASO, Colo. (KTLO)-- Estamos aprendiendo más sobre el fuego que esta activo en el Condado El Paso. El departamento de bomberos de Security dicen que ocurrió alrededor de 4:30 de la mañana luego de que una camioneta estuviera bajo llamas y amenazando a una vivienda cercana.

Los bomberos llegaron a la escena inmediatamente pero el vehículo fue declarado una perdida total. La causa del incendio aun no ha sido determinado pero los daños a la casa fueron mínimos.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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