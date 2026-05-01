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Noticias Locales

Una fotógrafa ayuda a los animales que no son adoptados dentro de los albergues

Colorado Parks and Wildlife
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Published 3:53 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KTLO)-- Una fotógrafa en Colorado Springs esta ayudando aquellos animales que aun no han encontrado a sus familias eternas y siguen en los albergues.

Ella esta capturando los lindos momentos y las personalidades de estos hermosos perros con su cámara algo que esta haciendo la diferencia para estos angelitos. 

Usted se puede involucrar y ayudar a estos animales mientras toman sus propias fotos. El albergue esta organizando una competencia para recaudar fondos y ellos están pidiéndole a las personas que tomen sus propias fotos de sus animales. 

Solo tiene que pagar 5 dólares para ser parte de la competencia y la foto puede ser cualquier foto linda de su mascota. Las 12 fotos que tener el mayor numero de votos, podrán tener una sesión profesional con Allison para que ella les tome fotos a sus mascotas. 

Para todos aquellos que quieran participar pueden ingresar a la página oficial.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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