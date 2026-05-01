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Colorado pide regulaciones más estrictas para la industria funeraria

KRDO
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Published 3:40 PM

COLORADO, (KTLO)-- Este mes, los legisladores ahora están demandando medidas más estrictas contra la industria funeraria luego de que varios sitios fúnebres haya violado las regulaciones en Colorado causando muchas tragedias. El nuevo proyecto de ley acaba de pasar la casa de representantes y va rumbo al senado. Lo cual hiciera un crimen de abuso contra un cadaver un delito clase 5. 

Este cargo fue incrementado luego del caso, Return to Nature Funeral Home en Penrose donde alrededor de 200 cuerpos fueron hallados en estado de descomposición y habían esta ahí por varios años. KRDO 13 y Telemundo Sur Colorado fueron los primeros en sacar la noticia al aire sobre Return to Nature Funeral Home.

También fuimos los primeros en sacar la noticia sobre el antiguo medico forense, Brian Cotter y su crimen dentro de su sitio de servicios fúnebres, Davis Morturary. Donde también encontraron cadavers, y restos humanos.  El nuevo proyecto de ley ahora tendrá que ser enviado al escritorio del gobernador. Nosotros los mantendremos bien informados sobre las actualizaciones. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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