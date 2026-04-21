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Nuevos detalles en un caso criminal posiblemente ayudan a que el sujeto salga de prisión

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today at 2:04 PM
Published 1:57 PM

DENVER, Colo. (KTLO)-- Un hombre de Denver esta tras las rejas por un asesinamiento que ocurrió en 1998. Él pudiera pronto salir de prisión después de dos décadas, los fiscales dicen que el mato a un bebé por sacudirlo de una manera intensa causando su muerte. 

Desde el crimen original nueva evidencia a salido a la luz, lo cual ha causado que posiblemente Steven Martínez sea justificado de cualquier crimen. El martes, 28 de abril el hombre quien tenia una sentencia de vida tras las rejas, por asesinar a Heather Mares de 4 meses estará en la corte ya que nueva evidencia. La cual muestra que presuntamente la niña de 4 meses murió por complicaciones respiratorias. Fue en octubre de 1998, cuando la policía respondió a una llamada que venia de Steven Martínez. Él menciono que la bebé se estaba ahogando.

Según documentos oficiales, ellos encontraron sabanas con sangre dentro de la lavadora y los doctores encontraron dos fracturas en su cráneo y lesiones a su cerebro. Ahora con los nuevos detalles habra una nueva audiencia judicial donde la familia de la menor estarán.

Ellos nos cuentan que hoy la menor tuviera 27 años, y al pensar lo que pudiera ser, aun los tiene tristes y con problemas mentales. Martínez se presentará en la corte el martes, para la audiencia.

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Andrea Herrera

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