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Noticias Locales

Residentes podrán comprar monumentos conmemorativos para sus seres queridos

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today at 1:46 PM
Published 1:44 PM

CONDADO EL PASO, Colo. (KTLO)-- Nuevos cambios pronto llegarán al Condado El Paso. Posiblemente los han visto estamos hablando de los monumentos conmemorativos en las calles para recordar aquellas personas que perdieron su vida en un choque.

Esta semana, el Condado El Paso, esta haciendo un cambio para permitir que estos recordatorios continúen en la comunidad y honrar aquellas víctimas los oficiales de la oficina del condado mencionan que por una tarifa de 100 dólares usted podrá recibir un permiso, lo cual ayudaría a que sus  monumentos conmemorativos. Usted podrá recibir un letrero personal, para su ser querido y con ese pago de 100 dólares, el monumento sera limpiado por el condado y  remplazado si es dañado. Ese monumento podrá quedarse ahí por 5 años antes que tengan que registrarlo una vez más. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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