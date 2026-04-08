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Noticias Locales

Autoridades buscan a dos mujeres por manipulación de un cadáver

MGN
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Published 1:50 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KTLO)-- Uniformados del departamento de policía de Pueblo esta pidiendo la ayuda para identificar a dos mujeres que manipularon con evidencia de un cuerpo.

 Ella es Angel Barela de 38 años y Kimberly Gray de 42 años. Ambas son buscadas por un crimen  y tiene orden de arresto en su contra por manipular evidencia de un cadaver. 

Si alguien tiene información del paradero de estas mujeres, favor de contactar el Departamento de Policía de pueblo inmediatamente. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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