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Noticias Locales

Nuevos detalles sobre el niño de 11 años que mato a su hermano de 5 años

KRDO
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Published 2:48 PM

DENVER, Colo (KTLO)-- Tenemos nueva información sobre el menor de 11 años que mato a su hermano de 5 años en Denver. Alias Reliford, era el nombre del hermanito pequeño. Este lunes hemos aprendido que él amaba la naturaleza y era un niño muy social. Sus padres aun no han podido hablar con nosotros tras la tragedia, pero su tía hablo sobre su sobrino.

Ella dice que él asistía a la primaria  timberline en  centennial y que siempre las personas lo podían ver en su bicicleta con su hermano mayor. Ahora la familia esta tratando de entender como una día tan ordinario se pudo convertir en una pesadilla. 

La tía dice que ocurrió después de la escuela cuando el hermano mayor estaba limpiando la casa mientras que su hermanito tomaba una siesta. Y fue durante ese tiempo cuando todo paso. Mientras el menor estaba durmiendo.

La tía dijo y cito " es el acto más horrendo que un humano pudo haber cometido en otra persona especialmente en un pequeño".

La familia dice que aún están tratando se procesar todo lo que ocurrió  y que no están listos para hablar sobre los detalles. El hermano de 11 años ahora enfrenta cargos por asesinato en el primer grado.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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