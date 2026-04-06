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Noticias Locales

Caso de homicidio suicidio en Pueblo

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Published 2:53 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KTLO)-- Tres personas en Pueblo fallecieron después de un caso de homicidio suicidio.   El Departamento de Policía de Pueblo dice que ocurrió alrededor de la una de la mañana el sábado. Cuando los investigadores fueron enviados a una escena por disparos cerca de la calle 4.

Cuando llegaron a la escena encontraron a dos personas muertas en una calle y a otra en un vehículo. Una persona adicional fue ubicada en Pueblo West con una herida de bala auto infligida. Él ha sido identificado como Glenn Allen Beeman de 19 añoS y las víctimas, Glenn Allen Beeman Junior y  Amanda Manion.

En un comunicado, la familia de las víctimas dicen aunque al principio nuestros sentimientos eran puro enojo. Ahora queremos respuestas y tenemos esperanza entender que fue lo que paso. Tenemos que entender lo que ocurrió para ayudar como prevenir casos como estos.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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