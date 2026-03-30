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Noticias Locales

Joven impactada por un conductor en Pueblo

KRDO
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Published 3:04 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KTLO)-- La policía estatal esta pidiendo la ayuda del publico para identificar a la persona quien impacto a una niña de Pueblo West con su auto. Ocurrió justo después de las 2:30 de la mañana… Cuando los oficiales respondieron a una llamada. Ellos llegaron a una celebración cerca de Springmont Drive. 

Los oficiales dicen que la niña de 16 años fue impactado por un auto y que ese conductor se dio a la fuga. Aún no tenemos información sobre su condición pero tenemos entendido que fue trasladada inmediatamente. Ella fue impactada por un auto Lexus Sedan, blanco. 

 Si usted tiene información sobre este crimen, contacte al departamento de policía de Pueblo. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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