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Autoridades de Woodland Park buscan al hombre responsable de impactó y fuga

MGN
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Published 3:00 PM

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KTLO)--La policía de Woodland Park esta buscando al hombre sospechoso de impactar a un adolescente con su camioneta y darse a la fuga. La policÍa dice que ocurrio el miércoles cerca de  apache trail en la autopista 67. 

El adolescente estaba en su bicicleta en el camino  Centennial el cual esta paralelo a la autopista 67. La camioneta venia del lado este cuando impactÓ al adolescente.  Reportes mencionan que el conductor sí paro cuando se dio cuenta de lo que ocurrió.

Pero después de ver que el adolescente estaba herido se dio a la fuga. El menor fue hospitalizado y dado de alta, pero la policía aún esta buscando al sospechoso de una camioneta gris, Chevrolet. La descripción del hombre es un hombre blanco. Entre la edad de los 40-50 años y tiene pelo blanco y cafe con barba.

Cualquier persona que tenga informacion sobre este crimen favor de contactar a la policia de woodland park. 

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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