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Noticias Locales

Reapertura de la autopista 115

KRDO
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Published 3:07 PM

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KTLO)-- Los oficiales de Fort Carson nos comentan que ellos están analizando el Fuego 24 con agentes de emergencia para preparar la apertura de la autopista 115. Aunque aun hay mucho humo en la zona. Como pueden ver en el video el humo aún esta por todos lados y por las temperaturas calientes y los fuertes vientos hay esa posibilidad que el incendio crezca.

 Pero los oficiales dicen que ello no están preocupados de esa situación al momento no ha crecido en su tamaño desde el domingo y ha estado contenido ahora por un 61 por ciento.

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Andrea Herrera

Andrea is an MMJ and Anchor for Telemundo Surco and KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

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